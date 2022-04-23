The Owls are currently fourth as they prepare to face the Chairboys, and know that three points this afternoon would mean a guaranteed spot in the League One Play-Offs.
Darren Moore did suggest after the last game that there may be changes to come as he manages the squad for the final run-in, and he’s certainly taken the physical route as he brought back Fisayo Dele-Bashiru, Massimo Luongo, Sam Hutchinson and Chey Dunkley into the line-up to counter a big Wycombe side.
Wycombe Wanderers v Sheffield Wednesday: Live updates from Adams Park as Owls aim for Play-Off confirmation
Last updated: Saturday, 23 April, 2022, 15:22
- A win would see Wednesday secure a Play-Off place
- The two teams drew 2-2 last time out
Decent header at BPF, but he’s up to it with a diving catch.
Dunkley booked
It was a late challenge, and he’ll be walking a tightrope now. Decent position for Wycombe.
Back of the net, but...
Wednesday have it in the back of the net, but it’s ruled out. No goal.
And elsewhere...
Rotherham are 1-0 down.
Excellent work from Hutchinson there, strong defensive play to stop Wycombe getting a shot off.
They’re in fine voice
First effort
The Owls have the first strike of the game as Luongo has a pop, but it’s wide.
We’re underway...
The sun’s out
It’s a lovely day in Wycombe, and the stadium is filling up nicely... 1,800 Wednesday fans coming today and a crowd of over 9,000 is expected - they’ve been chanting Lee Gregory’s name for a while.
Big lads
Darren Moore has picked his fighters accordingly for a physical game against Wycombe today - bringing in Hutch, Fizz, Luongo and Dunkley shows what he’s expecting from the hosts this afternoon, and his decision to use Mendez-Laing (presumably at right back) might be along those lines as well.
It’s a strong Wednesday side that should be able to cope with the physicality of Wycombe, and they’ve got plenty of creativity in there to cause problems for them as well.
We’ll find out afterwards whether Hunt’s absence is because of injury or just a selection choice. Good to see Harlee Dean back in the squad.