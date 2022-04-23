Sheffield Wednesday face Wycombe Wanderers.

The Owls are currently fourth as they prepare to face the Chairboys, and know that three points this afternoon would mean a guaranteed spot in the League One Play-Offs.

Darren Moore did suggest after the last game that there may be changes to come as he manages the squad for the final run-in, and he’s certainly taken the physical route as he brought back Fisayo Dele-Bashiru, Massimo Luongo, Sam Hutchinson and Chey Dunkley into the line-up to counter a big Wycombe side.