Gassama Hamara, the father of Sheffield Wednesday’s newest recruit, Djeidi Gassama, says that he has been ‘moved’ by his son’s transfer to Hillsborough.

The young winger completed his switch to S6 this week after terms were agreed with Paris Saint-Germain over a switch from the Parc des Princes to Sheffield, with reports suggesting that he has penned a three-year deal with the Owls as he looks to make a name for himself in England.

Gassama’s move marks a big moment for him having come a long way from the village of his birth in Mauritania, and his dad hopes that his son’s story can be an inspiration for many other youngsters from his country of origin in northwest Africa.

“It is an immense pride for me to attend this kind of event,” he told journalist, Lassana Camara. “My son is writing his story with patience and humility. We give thanks to the Almighty, Allah is sufficient for us. My son was born in the village of Nieleba, nothing predestined him to become what he is today. I am very happy and moved.

“Before the arrival of his mother in France, I slept in the conditions in the Foyers d’Immigres (Rochebrune, Montreuil), today I can say Alhamdoulillah, Alhamdoulillah, Alhamdoulillah.

“I hope there will be many young Mauritanians who will have rich careers in football. I dedicate his moments of joy to all the Mauritanian people, to all Mauritanians. My son is a child of the fatherland. We all have a common good, which is Mauritania.”

Gassama could make his Owls debut this weekend when they host Preston North End at Hillsborough on Saturday.

His squad number has yet to be confirmed, with the only details revealed by the club being the fact that he has signed on a permanent basis.