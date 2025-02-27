Worrying Sheffield Wednesday update could suggest key absences for Owls

Sheffield Wednesday manager, Danny Röhl, has issued a concerning update on the availability of players for the game against Sunderland.

The Owls take on Sunderland on Friday evening as they look to finally get one over on one of the top teams in the Championship, but Röhl’s comments in his pre-match press conference suggest that some important players could be out of action for the tie.

Wednesday’s manager wouldn’t go into details about who may or may not miss out on the game at Hillsborough, but did explain that both Ibrahim Cissoko and Michael Smith have been dealing with a bit of sickness. There is, however, a chance that Ryo Hatsuse gets his first Hillsborough runout.

“In general I won’t speak about names,” he told the media. “But I can just say that it’s been a tough week for us - and you’ll see tomorrow why… There could be players missing. Michael Smith is one of the question marks.

“Ibi was ill during the week, so let’s see on him - today he trained. Ryo has trained a full week. Some players are coming closer, Dom is coming closer, but we have three or four big question marks this week. We have to find solutions, but I’m convinced the team on the pitch will be on fire.”

Wednesday take on the Black Cats at 8pm on Friday night, and could climb up to ninth place over the weekend if they get a result and other games elsewhere go their way.