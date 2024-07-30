‘Works tirelessly’ – Sheffield Wednesday may have a new midfield option

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Anybody who has followed Sheffield Wednesday’s youth team in recent years has heard the name Sean Fusire.

The Owls academy product, who has just turned 19, has most often been seen bounding up and down the right side of the field as either a right back or right wingback, but for a bit of time now he could be spotted more centrally.

Andy Holdsworth was so impressed with his work at academy level that he named the teenager as captain of the U21s last year, and now – after overcoming injury in 2023/24 – he has looked determined to show Danny Röhl what he can do.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sean Fusire of Sheffield Wednesday (Pic - Sheffield Wednesday) | Sheffield Wednesday

Sign up to our Sheffield Wednesday newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Fusire was somewhat of a surprise addition to the group that made the trip to Germany and Austria for Wednesday’s preseason camp, but Röhl spoke highly of him and his skillset - and he’s not his only admirer.

“I love Sean, I’ve spoken highly of him for a good couple of years now,” Josh Windass told The Star in Zell am Ziller. “He’s played right back, today he played number six, and he can play both really well because he’s very intelligent.

“As a young boy he comes up and he works tirelessly, so I’ve got a lot of time for Sean and I really hope he goes on to do really well.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

When asked about the youngster, Röhl said, “I think Sean impressed in the last two weeks. He has good skills, and it could be very interesting to see him in the six or eight. Against Salzburg, we tried to play him as a winger, but against Brighton he played as a 6/8 and it was good to see... In my mind, we have five number sixes, and usually the fifth is a young player from the academy to give the space to improve him.”