Women's Supporters Group issue open letter to Sheffield Wednesday's Danny Röhl

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Röhl confirmed on Thursday the club's intentions to potentially try and get the 30-year-old defender on board with the Owls for the remainder of the season, doing so the day after he was ordered to pay €150,000 to charitable organisations in order to discontinue a case in which he was charged with three counts of grievous bodily harm against a former partner.

Schulz had been training at Middlewood Road prior to his court appearance on Wednesday, and the SWWSG have made their feelings known about the situation.

Their open letter reads as follows:

Sign up to our Sheffield Wednesday newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Danny, let us introduce ourselves. We are the SWFC Women's Supporters Group - 336 Sheffield Wednesday fans from all backgrounds, men and women together. We formed in April 2023, when it became apparent that there was a real and persistent problem with sexism and hatred directed at female fans, players and officials.

"Since then we have volunteered countless hours of work trying to make our club a safer and happier space for women… Your influence on our club to date has contributed towards the latter of these aims significantly - we thank you for that. However, we're concerned that you might be about to undo a lot of your good work.

"Recently, you welcomed someone into our club and into our city who was charged with violent acts against a woman. You gave him our badge. Welcoming anyone accused of violence against a woman normalises and legitimises this behaviour. It turns them into role models for our children. It crushes past, present and future victims of such violence and forces them into silence. Our pain, experiences and safety are disregarded. It tells women that we don't matter.

"Making football a safer and more supportive space is a difficult task. Your decisions about who wears the badge make a difference. Your decisions matter. Next week, we launch a campaign to celebrate Women at Wednesday. We invite you to participate in our campaign and in our mission of making our club the safest and most supportive place it can be.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad