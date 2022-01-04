Woman dies in tragic collision that caused delays for Sheffield Wednesday fans on way to Sunderland

The tragic incident, which took place on the A1(M) carriageway in Aberford outside Leeds, caused delays to Sheffield Wednesday supporters on their way to watch their side’s match at Sunderland last Thursday.

Concerned Wednesday fans took to social media to send their best wishes to those harmed in the crash.

Police confirmed over the weekend that an elderly woman had been left fighting for her life after the incident and have updated to confirm that sadly Joan Cropper, a 97-year-old from the Filey area of North Yorkshire, had died after time in hospital.

She was a passenger in a silver Volkswagen Polo, which was travelling southbound on the Northbound carriageway when it was in collision with a red Vauxhall Combo van at around 3pm on the day in question.

Both drivers suffered minor injuries in the crash, which happened a mile or so from Junction 44.

West Yorkshire Police's Major Collision Enquiry Team are appealing for witnesses to come forward.

Sergeant Paul Lightowler, said: “We are continuing to appeal for witnesses to this collision, as well as anyone who saw, or who has dashcam footage of the Polo as it travelled the wrong way down the A64 in North Yorkshire.

“We are also supporting Joan’s family as they try to come to terms with her passing.”