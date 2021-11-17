Shortly after he came off the bench in the Owls’ 3-0 FA Cup reversal at Plymouth on Tuesday evening, his Canada side beat Mexico 2-1 at a snowy Edmonton to go top of the CONCACAF Final Round of FIFA World Cup Qualifiers and keep their eight-match unbeaten effort intact.

It was Canada’s first win over El Tri in Concacaf World Cup Qualifying since 1976. Cyle Larin, a forward fleetingly linked with Wednesday last year, scored both Canada goals.

In a qualifying division routinely dominated by Mexico and USA, it’s largely unchartered territory for the Canadians, who have appeared at a World Cup finals only once back in 1986. Sat on 16 points, one ahead of Mexico and two ahead of USA and Panama, they have six qualifying matches remaining between January and March next year.

Sign up to our Sheffield Wednesday newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The top three teams out of eight competing in the CONCACAF tournament will earn automatic qualification for next year's World Cup, offering Corbeanu and his compatriots something special to aim for heading into the rest of the season. Whoever finishes in fourth place will face the uncertainty of an intercontinental playoff.

On loan from Wolves, seven-cap 19-year-old Corbeanu has missed out on the last two squads having been in and out of the Wednesday line-up.

But it is hoped his star turn in the Owls’ win over Sunderland earlier this month can act as a springboard for more success as he aims to nail down a starting place.