Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Sheffield Wednesday captain Barry Bannan has spoken with huge enthusiasm heading into another new season at the club - and has huge optimism for how it could all turn out.

Sign up to our Sheffield Wednesday newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Supporters of Sheffield Wednesday can expect a tweak to their style of play this season, with players and coaches having spoken about the further instilling of a progressive passing preference that will see the Owls seek to play out from defence.

It’s been an approach evident in the games played as part of their pre-season programme, with opponents specifically chosen to present different challenges to Wednesday’s fresh technical tweaks; both in and out of possession. Wednesday sought to play out from the back at times last season, an approach that became something of a talking point among some supporters.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Owls skipper Barry Bannan is the latest to speak with confidence about the way they intend to set up. Summer training has seen a relentless focus on matters technical and several players have described how meticulous sessions have been in their approach to positioning, passing and movement.

Speaking to The Star, Bannan was asked how important it was that fans were able to see evidence of the work early on in the season and that they would feel comfortable with Wednesday playing that way. The hours put in, along with the raised standard within the squad, have filled the Scot with confidence in a style he will play a monumental role in carrying out.

“I think we're a long way down the line now in playing that way, so I don't think they'll be as nervous as at times last season,” he said. “Maybe we weren't quite ready for it last season because we were sort of learning on the job. We had most of last season trying it and now the whole of pre-season and with no disrespect we've got better players in the building now that know how to do it and can do it. I don't think it'll be as nervous this season.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Wednesday boss Danny Röhl and others have spoken openly about the reality that mistakes will be made along the way, but that the reward of continued possession when done right far outweighs the occasional slip-up. Goals have been conceded in that fashion during pre-season, but strides have been made and much of the Owls’ best summer football has started from defence. Even the very best in the game, Bannan stressed, will occasionally fall foul.

Bannan continued: “You will see hiccups, you look at Man City and they try to play out from the back, Brighton. I watched Brighton last year and they lost 5-0 to Everton, all from losing the ball in quite dangerous areas. But they stick to playing that way, they go out the next week and won playing that way. There will be hiccups along the way but I'm sure the fans, if they stick with it, they'll really enjoy the way the team is going to play this year.”