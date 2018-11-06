Winning the Sheffield derby could turn the Owls’ season around, believes Sheffield Wednesday star​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​

Top midfielder Adam Reach is convinced a Steel City derby victory over Sheffield United could help turn around Sheffield Wednesday's faltering season.

The Owls have dropped from sixth to 17th in the Championship in a little over a month following four consecutive league defeats.

A woeful second half collapse in Saturday's 4-0 home thrashing to Norwich City piled on the pressure on under-fire Wednesday chief Jos Luhukay.

But despite their slump in fortunes, Reach hopes the Owls can turn the formbook upside down and beat third-placed United at Bramall Lane.

The five-goal star told The Star: "If we get a positive result on Friday, it can turn the whole season around.

"With an international break coming up straight after the United game, if we can win, we will go into it with a bit more confidence and back on the up.

"You get that win and you enjoy your time off and you come back with a new refreshed focus. The four defeats will be forgotten forgotten about a little bit if we can get a win in a game of that magnitude. You can then take that confidence into another tough set of fixtures after the international break.

"The Championship is very tight so we are not really focusing on the table. Yes, it does not make good reading that we are in the bottom half after where we were a couple of weeks ago.

"But we could be near the play-offs again in another four games. Winning on Friday is the first step to doing that."

Luhukay is coming under increasing scrutiny after a poor run of results.

Asked if Luhukay still has the full support of the team, Reach said: "Without a doubt.

"The manager has made some brave decisions in terms of which players he wants to play and which players he doesn't. He has stuck with that and I think he will stick with that until told otherwise.

"All the players in the squad are fully behind what we are trying to do because we have seen when it has worked how good it is and we have enjoyed it. That's how we want to play.

"Of course, when the results go bad, the manager gets the brunt of the criticism over the players but he [Luhukay] is a strong enough character to deal with that. I'm sure he has dealt with criticism in the past where he has managed and he will come through that."