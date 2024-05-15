Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

All the latest news surrounding Sheffield Wednesday and their Championship rivals as the summer takes hold.

Sheffield Wednesday will already be looking ahead to next season after securing another campaign in the Championship. The Owls left it late, but they came up with the points they needed to remain in the division, and there is real excitement over what the club can achieve with a full season under Danny Rohl’s guide.

Rohl had a huge impact after arriving in October, and if he can manage the same sort of form over the whole of next season, relegation will be no concern at all. As the Owls work towards that objective with recruitment and preparations, we have rounded up all the latest from around the second tier.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Palmer on Poveda

Sign up to our Sheffield Wednesday newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Carlton Palmer has urged Ian Poveda to make his move to Wednesday permanent. Speaking to Football League World, he said: “Ian joined Sheffield Wednesday on loan and has quickly become a fans’ favourite. He was part of the squad that stayed in the Championship and was a very integral part of that. He played very, very well and all the players speak very highly of Danny Rohl. I think Poveda has to be very careful now. He didn’t have game at Leeds United, he needs to move somewhere where he is going to have game time.

“Of course, Burnley and Luton are going to be in the Championship next season, Sunderland are going to be in the Championship. I think the best fit for him is where he is, Sheffield Wednesday. Join a club where you enjoy, he’s become a fans’ favourite. Join a club where you’re playing regular football where you’re enjoying your football, where you’re enjoying playing for the manager.

“It’s not just about the money, you have to look at where you’re going to play your best football, where you’re going to play continually, where the fans enjoy seeing you and where the manager is playing you in your right position, where you’re enjoying your football and you understanding what you’re doing. I think still the best fit for him is joining Sheffield Wednesday where he spent the second half of the season on loan and excelled.”

Ndidi admission

Leicester City have been dealt a blow ahead of their return to the Premier League, with long-serving midfielder Wilfred Ndidi admitting he would be happy to move on. Ndidi proved an important player this term after struggling with injury in recent seasons.