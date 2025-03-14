Tommy Spurr was fortunate enough to play in six Steel City derbies for Sheffield Wednesday, and had a good record against Sheffield United.

Sign up to our Sheffield Wednesday newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The former Owl, who made over 200 appearances for the club, turned out six times against the Blades in Wednesday colours, and was on the losing side just once. He even managed to avoid defeat in both times that he played them whilst at Doncaster Rovers.

His best memory, however, will be the 2009 victory over United – for the simple reason that he got the ball rolling as he scored in the opening stages at Bramall Lane en route to a 2-1 win. And he says that it was ingrained into them even before he went professional that you didn’t want to lose when you played ‘them’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Spurr spoke also about the build-up to the game, and how much his old manager, Brian Laws, used to enjoy it all. There was never any question of them not knowing what was at stake.

Speaking on the latest episode of All Wednesday, he said “Even going back to the academy days, when we used to play them at U17s and U17s, Mark Smith - our academy coach - would make a big deal out of it, and we even did well against them there… But when you got into the first team, Brian Laws used to absolutely love it! Like the week leading up to it.

“You’d obviously see all the stuff that each gaffer would say in the press, and they’d be trying to wind each other up. It definitely felt like a massive occasion coming up, and it was always one of the games that we looked forward to out of the whole season.”

Wednesday play host to the Blades on Sunday afternoon, and Spurr is hoping that the Owls can finally get one over on their bitter rivals from across the city after a long wait for bragging rights.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Check out the video at the top of the page for a clip of the show, and you can find this week’s ‘All Wednesday’ by clicking this link right here. Meanwhile, for all of the previous episodes you can head over to our page on ShotsTV: All Wednesday with Joe Crann