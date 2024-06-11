Will Vaulks speaks after Sheffield Wednesday exit is confirmed

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Will Vaulks says that he’s been impressed by the ‘structure’ at Oxford United ahead of his Sheffield Wednesday exit.

The 30-year-old Welsh international won the Owls’ Player of the Season award at the end of the 2023/24 season and was offered a new deal to stay at Hillsborough, however the decision was made that he would instead sign for Oxford following their promotion into the Championship.

It’s a blow for Wednesday, who had hoped to keep him on board, and he’s promised to give everything for his new club once he becomes their player on July 1st.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Sheffield Wednesday newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Speaking to the club’s official website after his move was confirmed, the midfielder said, “I’m really happy to get it done. I’ve known about it for a while now and I’m really impressed by the ambition of the football club.

“There’s a structure in place and it feels like a club that wants to go in the right direction and hopefully we are on the journey upwards… What you will get from me is that I can look anyone in the eye and say I will give the club everything. I will work harder than anyone on the pitch and give my all.

“I hope you see a player that has a bit of everything and likes to get in amongst it and let the forward players cause problems. From a fan’s perspective you will see someone who gives everything every week and I can’t wait to get started.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Meanwhile, Vaulks’ new head coach, Des Buckingham, went on to say, “We are absolutely delighted to make Will our first signing of the season. Will brings a level of quality and experience to the squad which will be crucial as we embark on a new challenge in the Championship.