Will there be even more transfers to come in big Sheffield Wednesday rebuild?

Darren Moore has added no fewer than 11 players to his first team squad, a number that swelled on Thursday evening with the double signing of Marvin Johnson and Lee Gregory.

Asked whether he is tempted to add further players to his squad, Moore said: “We’re not just signing players off the hook, in terms of the volume of players that left the club in the summer, it’s clear to see we needed to rebuild the squad in the summer.

“There has had to be some careful planning in terms of the players we’ve brought in, we’ve had to get the group of players right, the ones that we feel can move us forward.

Sign up to our Sheffield Wednesday newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sheffield Wednesday manager Darren Moore.

“What we have to do now is get them in, get them settled and get the team cohesion going and to get that blend right. That’s what we’ve been working towards and will continue to work towards.

“I’m pleased with the acquisitions we’ve got in.

“There’ll only be more to come in if we feel it is right for us as a team. Only if it’s right. I don’t pursue players if I don’t feel it’s right.”

Centre-half is an area that Wednesday have been strongly linked with strengthening after the summer departures of four senior players in Joost van Aken, Tom Lees, Osaze Urhoghide and more recently Julian Borner.

Moore will not panic buy, he said: “Sam Hutchinson is equally at home there, we’re pleased to have Dominic Iorfa back and Chey Dunkley is back fit and well.

“When you think of last season, we didn’t really have Chey and Dom for large parts of the season and Sam is back in it now, we know he can play that position.

“We’ve got three really good top, experienced boys there.

“We look at that situation [adding another] as a maybe, but again if I was to do anything it would have to be the right individual.