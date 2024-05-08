'Will never forget' - Sheffield Wednesday striker thanks fans after successful Owls spell
Ugbo was a brilliant signing for Wednesday in the January transfer window, coming in to score some vital goals and put on a number of strong showings as they pulled off the great escape and managed to stay in the Championship.
The 25-year-old hadn’t had the best of times at Cardiff City in his loan spell in the first half of the campaign, but quickly became a pivotal figure under Danny Röhl and was a popular player amongst the Wednesdayite fanbase.
Now, with the final game of the season done - and Wednesday safe - he took to Instagram to show his appreciation for those that have been part of his short and sweet journey at Hillsborough.
“To all SWFC fans, staff and teammates,” it read. “Thank you all for the experience you have given me this season... When I first joined the club in January, I knew the upward battle we had to face. But from day one I felt the togetherness from the whole club was going to pull us through. From the belief from the manager to the constant support from the fans, we managed to get the job done.
“Even though it's only been a few months the journey we've been on together has been one I will never forget. Thank you, Owls.”
Wednesday have a big summer ahead as they look to finalise their squad as soon as possible ahead of the 2024/25 campaign.