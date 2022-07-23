Wigan Athletic v Sheffield Wednesday: Updates as Owls look to finish pre-season on a high

The Owls face off against League One champions Wigan Athletic hoping to put a final cherry on the top of their summer preparations for the new season.
It’s a journey that has taken them to Alfreton and Harrogate, Portugal and now Lancashire as they look ahead to next weekend’s big League One curtain raiser at home to Portsmouth.
The likes of Josh Windass and Reece James are returning to home of their former club, while former Wednesday loanees Will Keane and Joe Bennett could feature for Wigan.
We could see a return to action for Michael Smith and Michael Ihiekwe, who missed out on the Rayo game with a little tightness.
Alongside our match report, reaction and analysis we’ll be keeping track of everything that happens at the DW Stadium.
Keep it locked to the blog below for the very latest updates.
Wigan Athletic v Sheffield Wednesday LIVE
Last updated: Saturday, 23 July, 2022, 10:20
Hello and welcome to the final pre-season frontier, Wednesdayites!
We’ve done Alfreton and Harrogate, they’ve been to Portugal for run-outs against Boro and Bournemouth.. then Ray Vallecano came to S6.
And now we’re here, to the last friendly of the summer ahead of Portsmouth next weekend. Football is back!
We’ll be on-hand with updates from the DW Stadium all afternoon - so stay tuned for the very latest.