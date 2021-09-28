Wigan Athletic 1 Sheffield Wednesday 2 RECAP: Everything Moore said on Bannan, Hutchinson and three vital points
DM on the message of that win
If its a springboard then great, but we focus on us as a group. For the games coming now or in the future we concentrate on us.
We try to get to a level where we maximise the potential of the team. We’re not there yet and there’s more to come from the team.
DM on BPF
He’s a top, top goalkeeper. Any noise is from outside the club.
The fans singing his name was great. That’s that passionate support. The away fans were superb.
DM on the fans
Delighted. I keep saying, theyre the one thing that is consistent. They are a 12th man.
DM on Bannan
Barry is fine tonight and if he had to come on he would have played his part. We were grateful he wasn’t needed to play tonight.
DM on the last two games
The performances have been there. That’s the thing. That performance at Portman Road was important and there was another one on tonight.
The more understanding we get into the group, 11 weeks into the start of the season, we have 14 new players and things take time.
While it takes that time we want to win games, but over the time we will get stronger and better.
DM on the tactical tweaks
Sometimes you look at the opposition and you see where you can nullify strengths and get more out of yourselves.
It worked well and the big thing was the performances. Our positions were correct and credit to the players.
DM on Hutch
He was just tightening up.
We had a tough turnaround and he was spent. We didn’t have much turnaround time and we’ll see how it is.
We’re hopeful for Saturday.
DM on bouncing back
We didn;t get too down and despondent. You saw what happened there at Ipswich tonight. We deserve credit tonight.
DM on Hutch
He can play in a variety of roles. He’s comfortable in either position and both take an understanding. He was spot on tonight.
He covered ground, used the ball well and got his standing ovation.