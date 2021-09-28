Wigan Athletic 1 Sheffield Wednesday 2 LIVE: Everything Moore says on Bannan, Hutchinson and three points
Hello and a very warm welcome to The Star’s LIVE coverage of Sheffield Wednesday’s trip to Wigan Athletic.
The Owls arrive hoping to arrest their League One blip in form, while the Latics are attempting to continue an incredible run of wins that has seen them rise to the top of the third tier table.
Keep it locked through the evening for the very latest updates before, during and after the match.
FT: A breathless end to proceedings here at the DW..
..and Wednesday take three points.
We’ll be speaking with Darren Moore shortly. Stay tuned for all he has to tell us on Barry Bannan’s absence, Sam Hutchinson’s injury and a hard-fought three points.
Six added minutes..
SIX?!
88’ - WHAT A SAVE
He’s done it again, BPF. This is breathless, breathless stuff as Wigan go in search of an equaliser.
83’ - Right then..
Wyke scores from the spot. Wednesday under pressure now. Shodipo on for Brown.
77’ - Just wide!
Callum Lang swung wide from a free-kick in a good spot.
73’ - Can Wednesday close this out?
Jack Hunt is about to come on.
And here it is..
62’ - GOALLLL!!! PATOOOO!!!
Wonderful work from Gregory in the build-up found Paterson for a pot-shot - and he belted it past Amos.
2-0.
55’ - Well that would’ve been something
Paterson flicks the ball up with his heel, turns and volleys..... just wide. What an unbelievable goal that would have been.
49’ - OFF THE BAR!!!
A cut back found Gregory’s right boot.. and he smashes it against the bar! Beautifully struck. Would’ve been a belting goal.