Wigan Athletic 0 Sheffield Wednesday 1 LIVE: WATCH comedy Wigan own goal with Owls in lead
Hello and a very warm welcome to The Star’s LIVE coverage of Sheffield Wednesday’s trip to Wigan Athletic.
The Owls arrive hoping to arrest their League One blip in form, while the Latics are attempting to continue an incredible run of wins that has seen them rise to the top of the third tier table.
Keep it locked through the evening for the very latest updates before, during and after the match.
Last updated: Tuesday, 28 September, 2021, 20:18
31’ - Another fine save
And it’s Peacock-Farrell again, diving high to his left.
That comedy own goal in all its glory..
28’ - Owls fans in fine voice..
..as ever.
And all of a sudden, this match is alive! Paterson smashes one to force a good save from Amos.
24’ - WHAT A SAVE
Bit of class from Peacock-Farrell at close range to deny Wyke.
23’ - GOOAAALLLLLL!!
A deep ball, an innocuous piece of defending.. And Watts nods it past Amos in the Wigan goal. 1-0 Wednesday!
20’ - I’d love to give you more..
..but it’s been much ado about not much. Dennis Adeniran blitzed into the Wigan box but couldn’t get a cross away and they’ve largely dealt with things well at the back.
15’ - Lovely stuff..
Adeniran and Wing combine nicely to carry the ball out of midfield and the former is fouled. Yellow card for Whatmough.
Pleasing on the eye, that.
13’ - Well..
..look there hasn’t been bags of quality so far - from either side - but it’s early days.
10’ - Settling in..
Wednesday have weathered a wee bit of a storm in a corner and counter by Wigan but look comfortable.
Bailey Peacock-Farrell has shrugged off any nerves by punching confidently clear.
7’ - Interesting..
Looks like Adeniran on the right and Paterson down the middle. Paterson getting as close to Gregory as possible the second Wednesday get the ball..