Why Xisco will not have a ‘senior players group’ in his time at Sheffield Wednesday

Xisco will not operate with a distinct group of senior players in his time with Sheffield Wednesday, instead preferring to leave the squad to police themselves and continue to develop the correct values for success.

The new Owls boss, speaking ahead of Friday night’s opening evening clash with Southampton, said he expects his players to reflect his values on the game and how they go about things.

It follows the style of previous boss Darren Moore, who allowed the changing room to run itself with numerous senior figures taking the lead.

Players will be encouraged to lead their own discussions and come up with their own solutions both around Middlewood Road and on the pitch.

“I don’t like speaking about the captains or not,” Xisco said. “This is a decision for them. I am not the police of them.

“It is their decision because after, if you have a problem, it is their decisions. They need to put the rules in, from the captain and who is the more senior in the team. They need to put the rules in the dressing room and understand what values the staff want from them.

“After that, they need to follow that. It doesn’t matter who is more young, they need to follow the same rules. They have the same routes and the same values.

“For me it is not important that they have the same ways and values when I am in front of them, for me the most important thing is that they are thinking with the same values or better values than me [all the time] and to give that to the squad.

“It’s the players that need to have these values, they need to speak and communicate and give different solutions.

“When you have a group that can do this, it is very simple for the manager. When you come in and you can speak only about tactics, that is good.”

Xisco hinted that as expected Liam Palmer would continue as the club’s vice-captain with Barry Bannan already confirmed as skipper.

“Barry is the captain, we have Palmer, we have different characters in the group, which is a very good group.