Sheffield Wednesday’s game against Norwich City has been moved - and handed them a bit of a boost ahead of their game against Sheffield United.

The Owls have a pretty brutal schedule in the build-up to the second Steel City derby of the season, with Plymouth Argyle and Norwich away as the two games preceding the fixture at Hillsborough.

But after the English Football League announced the most recent round of TV games, it has been revealed that Wednesday will now get an extra day of recovery before facing the Blades, with their game against Norwich being brought forward a day. It’s gone from March 12th to March 11th.

“The Owls’ trip to Norwich next month in the Championship has been moved due to live broadcast selections,” the club explained. “The fixture at Carrow Road was scheduled for Wednesday 12 March, 7:45pm. But due to the Canaries’ clash with Bristol City moving from Saturday 15, to Friday 14 March, our trip to Norfolk will now take place 24 hours earlier. Kick-off on Tuesday 11 March remains at 7:45pm.”

It’s not a game-changing decision by any stretch, but Danny Röhl will no doubt appreciate the extra day to recover from the Canaries tie and prepare to face United, with the Owls out for revenge after being narrowly beaten at Bramall Lane a few months ago.

Röhl’s side have five games to play before hosting their bitter rivals at S6, starting with a visit from Coventry City this weekend - and they’ll be hoping to build on their recent win over Swansea City as they go in search of a spot in the Championship play-offs.

