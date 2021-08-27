Why the postponement of Sunderland clash can be a good thing for Sheffield Wednesday

The Owls were due to welcome Lee Johnson’s side to Hillsborough on Saturday September 4, a date that fell across the international break.

Unlike in the Championship, League One matches are scheduled across these weekends, with clubs who have three or more players involved in international football given the opportunity to postpone a conflicting match.

At the time of writing Wednesday have only Northern Ireland goalkeeper Bailey Peacock-Farrell called away.

Sheffield Wednesday captain Barry Bannan.

But Sunderland’s involvement of four players – Peacock-Farrell’s national teammate Corry Evans, Wales under-21 man Niall Huggins, England under-19 starlet Callum Doyle and England under-21 man Dennis Cirkin – meant they were given the option to postpone.

A rescheduled date will be announced in due course and will most likely be played in midweek.

Sunderland offered a clue as to whether the game was likely to go ahead earlier this week when they delayed the sale of away tickets to Hillsborough.

It means that after Tuesday night’s Carabao Cup tie with Newcastle under-21s – after which the transfer window also closes – Darren Moore will have a clear 10 days to work with the new-look squad heading into their long trip to Plymouth Argyle on September 11.

Moore has spoken a number of times about the need to build cohesion among the players after a whirlwind few weeks in the transfer window.