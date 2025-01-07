Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Heavy snowfall has provided a problem or two for clubs across the country in recent days with training grounds covered - though it hasn’t provided an issue for the bulk of Sheffield Wednesday’s squad.

Owls boss Danny Röhl called on staff at the Hillsborough offices to clear blanketed training pitches at the last batch of heavy snow in November. The weather this time around has been heavier, though it has fallen at a good time given most senior players and staff had been given a couple of days off - and the worst of the snow is due to clear by the time they resume normal activity on Wednesday.

Wednesday make the trip for an evening kick-off at Coventry City on Saturday as they get their FA Cup campaign underway in a third round clash. It comes after a manic run of fixtures in which they took on nine matches in five weeks. A fixture-less midweek has allowed Röhl to put some focus on the mental and physical recovery of his first team squad as they look towards the trip to the West Midlands.

Preparation for that match will begin in midweek and it is expected rests will be given to some of the Owls’ most regularly used players ahead of a Yorkshire derby trip to Leeds United on January 19.

“It is first about recovery,” Röhl said. “For everyone, for the players, for the staff and for the coaches. It was such a busy time, really crazy and I think the next few days maybe it will be boring for me, to not have this preparing and analysing and all these things!

“We need to refresh and it is the same for every team, the next days will be helpful, then we go again. There will be 20 games to go in the league, a big journey. You know what it means, we go to Leeds, we have Bristol City, then to QPR, big, big games. Let's try to come soon to the 50 points and then we can go from this point and see what we can do.”