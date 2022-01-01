And on the face of it, it’s a match a club with the resources and ambition of Sheffield Wednesday should beat a side whose priorities lay at the other end of the table.

Arrogant? Perhaps – and it certainly wouldn’t be the first time Wednesday have been accused of that this season. The fact is that, as Darren Moore will tell you, League One football doesn’t work that way.

Wednesday have scored more, conceded fewer and 11 points separate the two sides – not to mention the fact that Wednesday have a game in hand on the Shrews to stretch those numbers.

Shrewsbury Town are in good form heading into their clash with Sheffield Wednesday this weekend.

But their place in the form table over the last 10 matches is separated by only one – Wednesday have 17 points to the Shrews’ 15, with the latter having taken seven points from their last three matches.

“The dressing room has come together and is forming – you’ve seen it in the last couple of months,” said Shrewsbury boss Steve Cotterill.

“That dressing room now is really tight and really good. It’s a good place to be.

“For me, the culture at the football club is changing. That’s what I’ve wanted. It’s really important.