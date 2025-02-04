Why new Sheffield Wednesday signing says Owls switch was 'too good to turn down'

Stuart Armstrong says that joining Sheffield Wednesday and returning to England was something ‘too good to turn down’.

Sign up to our Sheffield Wednesday newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 32-year-old midfielder was the Owls’ only permanent signing in January as he came in to bolster Danny Röhl’s ranks at Hillsborough, penning a deal with the club after an agreement had been reached with his former club, Vancouver Whitecaps, in the MLS.

And he didn’t waste any time getting in on the action as he was brought off the bench for his debut just a couple of days later as Wednesday came from behind to draw with Luton Town, making a good first impression at S6 as he played a significant part in a much-improved second half performance.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Armstrong hadn’t been in Canada too long before deciding that he wanted to return to British shores, and despite interest from other clubs it was decided that a reunion with his former Southampton assistant, Röhl, was the best move.

“I’m very pleased, very grateful for the opportunity,” he told the club. “I loved my time away in Canada, really enjoyed myself with an amazing group of people, but I missed the English game a bit and the opportunity came up with Sheffield Wednesday so I had to do a lot of thinking. I decided to come back, and I’m looking forward to the end of the season…

"I obviously know Danny from previous times, and speaking to him and knowing a few of the players as well - it felt like the right thing to do. It helps, knowing someone, even if we didn’t know each other for too long - and you can see the impact he’s had on the club. People speak about him very highly, and the opportunity was really too good to turn down.”

The midfielder has known Wednesday stalwart, Liam Palmer, a long time since they played together at youth level for Scotland, and is also long-time acquaintances with Barry Bannan and Callum Paterson as well, but the Scottish link isn’t his only one with the crowd at Middlewood Road given that he also used to play with Yan Valery and Shea Charles, too.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He’ll be hoping that they can all forge a strong connection in the final stretch of the 2024/25 campaign as they go in search of a play-off spot, starting with what could be a crunch game against West Bromwich Albion away at the Hawthorns this weekend.

The Star has a dedicated Sheffield Wednesday WhatsApp Channel to bring the latest news, analysis and team & injury updates direct to your phone. Simply click here to join