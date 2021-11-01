The Owls were due to face the Black Cats – who they’re taking on at home tomorrow evening – at the Stadium of Light on December 29th, but it was revealed this afternoon that the clash will now be played a day later on the 30th.

A statement on the club’s official website today read, “The Owls’ trip to Sunderland over the festive period has been pushed back 24 hours… The League One clash on Wearside was scheduled for Wednesday 29 December but now moves to Thursday 30 December, kick-off 7:45pm.

“The switch comes as a result of the Black Cats’ visit to Doncaster being selected for live TV coverage, moving from Boxing Day to Monday 27 December.”

Wednesday’s festive fixture list is, as always, packed into a few days, and this change is likely to mean that their match against Shrewsbury Town on New Year’s Day could also be moved given the close proximity of the two.

Darren Moore’s side begin their festive matches on Boxing Day at home against Burton Albion before travelling to face the Black Cats four days later. The Shrewsbury encounter was originally scheduled for January 1st, but – as aforementioned – that may well change now.

Wednesday will be hoping to be in and around the Play-Offs by the time their games at the end of the year roll around, but they’re going to need to start turning draws into wins quickly if they’re to make that happen.