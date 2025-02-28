Sheffield Wednesday will set up camp somewhere in the deep south in the week leading into the Steel City derby.

The long trip to Plymouth Argyle comes next weekend, which is in turn closely followed by a trip to Norwich City just four days later. The Hillsborough derby lies in wait the weekend after and Wednesday will negate a mammoth week of back-and-forth travel by cutting it out entirely - and staying down south.

Data shows that lengthy travel time, disrupted sleep routines and the mental impact of back-to-back away games can have a detrimental effect on a side’s chances the following weekend and Danny Röhl’s side will instead find alternative arrangements to stage a break away without making the journey from Plymouth to Sheffield and back to Norwich ahead of the March 16 derby.

In a switch-up of the reverse fixture, Sheffield United have two home games that week but the rescheduling of the match to a Sunday lunchtime kick-off allows an extra rest day for both teams.

“We will have one journey,” Röhl revealed. “We will not come back and will go from one game straight to the next game because they are so close. This is very helpful for us in terms of recovery and preparation. This was in the end my wish but also the wish of the medical staff and coaches. The feeling from the players was right, instead of having two really long trips and to sit too long on the coaches. We will go from game to game.”

The trip from Plymouth to Norwich is not a short one, topping out at around six hours, but a halfway stop cuts out the threat of an early morning return to South Yorkshire and will allow time for a sustained period of time together.

A recent away trip to Swansea City saw Wednesday employ the use of a cryotherapy facility before setting off home on a ‘sleeper coach’. They arrived back in Sheffield somewhere around 5am Thursday morning and played the following Saturday.

Röhl suggested the location of their accommodation for the trip would serve to cut down the trip between the two matches and that Wednesday will of course train at a southern facility between the matches. He said: “We go Friday, we have the game on Saturday, we travel, Sunday training then a Monday session and then we go to the Tuesday game. We will find a location between from Friday to Sunday and then we will go to Norwich.”