Why Sheffield Wednesday will have to make another defensive change against Blackburn Rovers

Sheffield Wednesday will be without the services of defender Ash Baker when they take on Blackburn Rovers this weekend.

Baker collected his fifth yellow card of the campaign in Tuesday's key win over Championship strugglers Bolton Wanderers, triggering an automatic one-match suspension.

The Wales Under-21 international was penalised for a rash challenge on Sammy Ameobi on the stroke of half-time.

Baker has also accumulated bookings in Championship clashes against Hull City, Brentford, Aston Villa and Sheffield United.

The right-back has actually been yellow carded six times but one of those was against Wolverhampton Wanderers in the Carabao Cup. New rules introduced at the beginning of this season mean that bookings only count in the competition they are received.

Had the right-back avoided picking up a caution last night, Baker would have escaped a one-man ban. The cut-off point for five yellow cards is this Friday and it then rises to 10 bookings before a suspension would be activated.

With Baker unavailable for selection for the trip to Ewood Park, Liam Palmer is in pole position to play in the full-back position. Palmer has not featured since Wednesday's 4-0 home thumping to promotion-chasing Norwich City on November 3 and was left out of the matchday squad yesterday.

