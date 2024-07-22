Why Sheffield Wednesday trio were left out of Red Bull Salzburg run-out

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Sheffield Wednesday boss Danny Röhl has confirmed the reason three senior Owls players did not feature in the weekend’s friendly run-out at Red Bull Salzburg.

The Owls played two different sides of 11 either side of the half-time break, while their Austrian counterparts went more full-throttle as they closed out their pre-season several weeks ahead of their visitors. Salzburg won the clash 4-0 with two goals either side of the break.

Three players who are out in Germany but did not feature at the Red Bull Arena are Michael Smith, Michael Ihiekwe and Mallik Wilks. In conversation from their training camp, Röhl confirmed to The Star that the three absences were not of major concern and that experienced goalkeeper Ben Hamer remains the only genuine injury issue.

“Michael Smith had a little problem but this is now fine,” Röhl said. “it is about protecting him. Michael Ihiekwe as well had some little problems, Mallik was a little bit tired in the legs.”

Wednesday’s pre-season programme continues in earnest. Another trip over the border to Austria follows on Friday when they take on Werder Bremen at Zell am Ziller - it is expected that at least some of the trio will take part in the match. The Owls will round-off their friendly campaign when La Liga outfit Leganes travel to Hillsborough in a clash that will double as Liam Palmer’s testimonial on August 3.