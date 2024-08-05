Why Sheffield Wednesday target may miss Owls reunion after opting against S6 switch
The Colombian international is yet to turn out for the Black Cats since signing, however, as he builds up his fitness after a long lay-off, and though he did travel with his teammates to for their final pre-season fixture against Marseille on Saturday he wasn’t named in the matchday squad at all.
Wednesday travel to the Stadium of Light in less than two weeks as Danny Röhl and his Owls side play their first away game of the Championship season, and the Sunderland boss, Regis Le Bris, admits that he doesn’t know when the 24-year-old will be able to start featuring for his new club.
"He started three weeks after the rest of the team so he needs time to improve his physical condition," he said, as quoted by the Sunderland Echo. “I don't know exactly when he will be available, we need to build a strong foundation with him so he is available for the whole season. We can't go too quickly with him."
Poveda made 10 appearances for Wednesday during his loan period at Hillsborough, getting one assist, but missed the final five games of the season due to injury and hasn’t played a competitive game since April.
Wednesday, meanwhile, may find themselves in a similar situation with any new faces that they might bring in between now and the game at Sunderland given that somebody like Iké Ugbo, for instance, is also short of match fitness. However it remains to be seen who else Röhl will be able to get through the door - and when.
