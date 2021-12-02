When the going is good, when Hillsborough is alight with the buzz of phone bulbs and songs about a manager’s dreams, the ground itself is surely worth a good number of points in any league season.

Ex-players and ex-managers have spoken about the atmosphere at S6 as the best they’ve ever played in and have detailed the boost it gives them.

And current Owls boss Darren Moore has spoken a number of times about the need for unity at S6 and the coming together of not only staff members of all departments, but supporters too. It’s a mission difficult to disagree with.

Sheffield Wednesday supporters have travelled in great numbers to away matches this season.

A day that perhaps embodied this ideal best was on Saturday, when staff members of all levels arrived at Hillsborough from 7am to help clear the pitch.

And in freezing conditions, buoyed no doubt by a hard-working and attacking Wednesday effort, the fans – among the most committed in the country and who have put up with more than most – roared their side on in one of the best performances of the season.

“It’s what I want to see at the football club,” Moore told swfc.co.uk ahead of the disappointing Papa Johns Trophy defeat to Hartlepool. “For us to operate and move fully forward and be a functioning football club it takes everyone to play their part.

“When I arrived at the stadium and saw the pitch it was a case of ‘well done’. The stadium manager Stan and all his crew, staff, even our kit man Ashley to name a few. They all got that game on.

“That unity I speak about was there.

“The fans were absolutely fantastic and it’s great to hear Hillsborough when that noise from the supporters is coming there.

“My message has always been clear to supporters; you are our 12th man in terms of getting behind the team and driving us on. It really does spur the players on and it’s great for me as manager to stand in that technical area and feel the ground in unity, in unison and getting right behind the players in trying t get those three points.

“From the first minute the referee blew the whistle you felt that. We saw good, spirited attacking football and sustained pressure on Wycombe. We didn’t allow them to build any momentum. They’re second in the league for a reason.”

Moore, a man three decades into life in professional football who enjoyed a glittering playing career, detailed the extra drive footballers can receive from a fanbase in full voice.

He used the phrase ‘We’re all Wednesday’ in a post-match briefing last month and is clearly keen to build a oneness at Hillsborough – an effort that hasn’t been helped by the terms and timing of the ‘early bird’ season ticket prices and the understandable reaction that followed.