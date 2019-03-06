Why Sheffield Wednesday striker Sam Winnall will have to wear a protective mask

Sheffield Wednesday striker Sam Winnall looks set to be fitted with a special protective mask after breaking his nose.

Winnall suffered the facial injury on Owls Under-23s duty last week as Neil Thompson's side fell to a 4-1 defeat at Charlton Athletic.

Sam Winnall has played four times this season

Steve Bruce, the Wednesday boss, told The Star: "Sam broke his nose in the Charlton game so we have got to be careful with him.

"He will probably have to wear a mask for the next two to three weeks."

Winnall has found first-team football hard to come by since returning to action following a lengthy injury lay-off. The 28-year-old has made just four substitute appearances this season. His last senior outing came at Hull City on January 12.

Sheffield Wednesday urged to sign in-form defender on a permanent basis

Several clubs, including League One promotion-chasers Sunderland, expressed an interest on deadline day in signing Winnall on loan for the remainder of the campaign.

But Winnall rejected the chance to leave on a temporary basis, opting to stay and fight for his place.

"There were one or two inquiries about Sam but, to be fair to him, he wanted to stay and prove himself to ourselves," said Bruce at the time. "That was his response and that is fine by me. I have no problem with that."

Given Wednesday are currently without a number of attacking options through injury, it is not beyond the realms of possibility that Winnall could be included in the matchday squad for Saturday's trip to Derby County. Winnall enjoyed a productive loan spell at Derby last season, hitting six goals in 18 appearances.

How Liam Palmer has revived his Owls career