Why Sheffield Wednesday star ‘isn’t getting many kisses’ in bid to raise funds for good causes

The question came at a time of year that sees men across the world grow moustaches in support of the ‘Movember’ charity movement. And at Sheffield Wednesday, two men in particular have taken to the ‘tache; Caledonian pair Barry Bannan and Callum Paterson.

The month is nearly up of course, but the fundraising continues for a worthy cause.

November aims to raise cash and awareness of men's health issues, such as prostate cancer, testicular cancer, and men's suicide.

“I can grow a good beard but it’s blending in at the minute,” Bannan said. “I’ve gone for the handlebars – Hulk Hogan.

“I’ve got a way better beard than Pato, definitely. Not better on top, but a far better beard.”

Bannan used his programme notes ahead of Saturday’s clash with Wycombe to further publicise their effort. And while there are fun and games associated with the ‘Mo Bro’ way of life, there is a very serious cause behind it.

Paterson’s family were struck by illness earlier this year and his teammates clubbed together to raise money. Given Bannan’s profile, he wanted to help further still.

The Owls captain said: “Pato has the situation with his mum’s illness that we all raised money for as well. His mum is on the mend now which is great news.

“When he started doing November last year I didn’t think anything of it, but with something like that you start to look into it a bit more.

“I help Bluebell Wood and stuff like that and I just thought it was for a great cause.

“It’s only a month and with the amount of followers I’ve got on Twitter and Instagram I’m in a good position to help raise money. Why not take advantage and get that done for a good cause?

“Sam Hutchinson is doing it as well. He wanted to get involved to see what his ‘tache looked like.”