And if the history books are anything to go by, Owls fans have every reason to be cautiously optimistic about their promotion prospects in League One.

Almost half of the clubs relegated to the third tier in the last five seasons – seven out of 15 – have bounced back to the Championship at the first attempt, with at least one going up each year.

The 2017/18 campaign even saw all three relegated teams make an immediate return to the second tier.

Sheffield Wednesday have been tipped for a promotion push.

The chances of a nightmare double relegation are also seemingly slim.

Bolton Wanderers are the only side to suffer this fate in the last five years.

Similarly to Sheffield Wednesday, the Trotters faced several issues off the pitch which coincided with poor results.

Thankfully, the Owls look to be over the worst of their problems.

Despite the promising signs, League One has the potential to be more competitive than ever this season with no fewer than eight former Premier League clubs vying for promotion alongside several other strong outfits.

A further seven clubs in the third tier have competed in the Championship since 2000, making Darren Moore’s task of guiding Wednesday straight back up even more unenviable.

Sunderland and Ipswich are still yet to bounce back and are about to embark on their fourth and third consecutive League One seasons respectively.

The Owls previously spent two years in this division from 2003 to 2005 and 2010 to 2012 before earning promotion.