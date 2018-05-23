Why Sheffield Wednesday need to be a bit more like United when the season kicks off again

Whisper is quietly but Sheffield Wednesday need to take a leaf from the Blades’ book if they are to make a push up the table next season, according to one of their key players.

Midfielder and multiple Player of the Year award winner from last season, Adam Reach is fed up by Wednesday taking too long to get going when the campaign kicks off and believes Sheffield United’s start provided a blueprint for how to set off on the challenge.

Adam Reach says it is vital Wednesday get off to a strong start when the season kicks off again

In his two years at Hillsborough, Reach has seen his side take 13 points from their first 10 Championship games last year and 17 the year before.

Meanwhile, in their first season back in the division after a six-year exile, United managed to pick up 21 points from the first 10 games, which they then built on and remained in contention for a play-off place up until the end of the season.

While two years ago, Wednesday managed to claw their way back into the play-offs thanks to some excellent runs of results, last season it felt as though they were playing catch-up from the start and looked unable to make a third challenge for the top six.

That idea that a strong start can help build momentum is one Reach believes in and he wants this upcoming campaign to be one where Wednesday are among the top sides right from the opening weekend.

“We have had back-to-back slow starts and that’s something we want to look at,” admitted Reach.

“There’s nothing better than getting off to a good start to a season. Sheffield United showed what that can do. If you get off to a good start, your confidence starts building and results start coming and you pick up points.

“If you get those points on the board, nobody can take them away from you. We need to come back and be 100 per cent ready for the fight in the first game whoever it’s against.

“There are going to be good teams coming up from League One and coming down from the Premier League, this Championship gets harder every year.

“More money gets spent every year so we need do whatever we can to make sure we are challenging at the end.”