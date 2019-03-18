Why Sheffield Wednesday may have one less Championship play-off rival to worry about

Sheffield Wednesday fans are daring to dream of a place in the play-offs after stretching their unbeaten record under Steve Bruce on Saturday.

The Owls ran out 4-2 winners at home to Blackburn Rovers, meaning they have picked up 20 points out of a possible 30 since Bruce took charge.

The result means Wednesday are just two points off the play-off places but there are still three other sides ahead of them in the league.

Wednesday find themselves in 10th place in the Championship with Nottingham Forest just a point behind them.

Middlesbrough, Aston Villa, Preston North End, Derby County, Bristol City are all ahead of Bruce’s side but Wednesday’s form will give them plenty of optimism.

Birmingham City are just five points behind Wednesday but they may find themselves much further behind as they fear a points deduction.

The Daily Mail report that a disciplinary hearing for alleged breaches of Financial Fair Play regulations will start today while a judgement could be made in the next few days.

They will consider the case against Blues that they breached the permitted limits on losses - £39 million over a three year period - and the EFL’s recommended punishment.

If the reported 12-point deduction is imposed it would take them away from the play-offs and just two points above the relegation zone.

Birmingham City could still play a huge role in the play-offs and automatic promotion race with the Blues due to play WBA, Leeds United, Sheffield United and Derby County.