Why Sheffield Wednesday man GAVE AWAY award.. and made youngster's day

The combined efforts of South Yorkshire’s sides in the 2020/21 season – Barnsley’s playoff heroics aside – were largely disappointing and resulted in three relegations, one of course that fell on Sheffield Wednesday.

Just days out from the start of the 21/22 season, however, the general feeling at Monday evening’s awards ceremony was one of ‘looking ahead’ with cautious optimism.

Wednesday’s Player of the Year award was awarded to club captain Barry Bannan, who himself was in no mood to look back on a miserable season and instead chose to make the night – if not year – of a young Owls supporter who had been brought along to the event by his father.

Sheffield Wednesday captain Barry Bannan gave his Star Football Award to a young supporter.

“I’m just going to give it to the little boy,” Bannan told The Star shortly after receiving the gong. “The man of the match awards and stuff I do keep, when you’re winning matches those are the awards that make you feel good.

“The little boy looks up to me, the guy who was speaking to before said I was his favourite player, and I’m proud of that.

“Sadly it won’t be one I’ll cherish. I’m very proud to be Sheffield Wednesday’s player of the year, but it isn’t for a season I want to remember, so I’ll give it to the little boy and I’m sure he’ll appreciate it more.”

On his captain’s award, Owls manager Darren Moore said: “It was thoroughly deserved. I can’t pay Barry enough accolades in terms of the person and the footballer he is.

“It’s wonderful for me to work with such a good man and a talented football player. This season he’ll be important for us and will be a big player for us.

“Barry brings everyone together, he brings unity and is always doing the right thing. He’s a voice for the squad, he connects the staff and the players and right around the football club.

“He genuinely cares for the football club, he loves Sheffield Wednesday and hopefully we’ll see him here for many years to come.