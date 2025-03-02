Why Sheffield Wednesday legends made an appearance at S6 holding inflatable bananas

Like so many Sheffied Wednesday icons on years gone by, Imre Varadi is no stranger to Hillsborough and is a regular visitor. But Friday evening saw him bring something new to S6 - Fin Tait explains all.

Sign up to our Sheffield Wednesday newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Varadi, the so-called Banana Man, was given this nickname during his time as a player for Manchester City. All beginning from one Man City supporter, the craze of the inflatable banana took off, following the forward home and away.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It started back in the 80s when I was at Man City as a player,” Varadi said, speaking to the Star: “As I jogged out, believe it or not, someone had brought an inflatable banana, and this craze just went absolutely unbelievable.”

It wasn't just the Man City supporters getting involved however, opposition fans were also getting involved with the trend: “Every time we went to a stadium, they had an inflatable banana,” he said. “They did all sorts, they’d dress them up, put shirts on them, put scarves on them and it was such a massive craze over the years and I'm trying to revive it. It just grew and grew and we’re launching it at Sheffield Wednesday today. It's all about having fun and having fun in football.”

The Banana Man was also joined by two other Wednesday legends in Mel Sterland and Howard Wilkinson, who both also spoke highly of the now 65-year-old’s plans to bring back the banana. When asked about the idea Mel said: “I think it's absolutely fantastic, I've known him (Imre) for a really long time and he's got the manager here, Howard Wilkinson, who got this club to places where they’d never been.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The Banana man, it's great fun. Going back many years ago people used to have inflatables and Imre’s decided to come out with Imre Banana, which is a great idea. I’m sure it'll take off and he’s got a lot of people interested in it so it's good. It's really good for the football club.”

Varadi has now launched the Imre Banana website in aims of bringing back this trend to bring a new level of enjoyment and fun for the supporters. Imre is also selling t-shirts as well as the well-known banana, there is also the plan to sell other match day goodies and memorabilia to supporters of the trend new and old.

A former Sunderland player, Varadi joined the Owls under manager Howard Wilkinson in 1983, where he made 76 appearances in which he scored 33 goals for the Owls. He also played alongside Owl's legend Mel Sterland, the former Owls enjoyed a reunion ahead of the Owls clash with Sunderland.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

During a successful first stint with the Owls, they gained promotion to the first division of English football. Imre would then depart S6 for West Brom, where he would spend just one season before heading north for Man City – where the Banana Man would cement his name on English football.

Varadi would rejoin the Owls in 1988, making just 22 appearances on this occasion. The Banana Man then joined Leeds United in their push for promotion to the first division, which was successful in 1992. His personality and humour was on show and in top form in the Sheffield Wednesday Megastore prior to the game on Friday evening. A great name who shares some great memories of his time as a player for Sheffield Wednesday.

Only time will tell if his revival of the trend will be successful, however he is greatly backed by his former teammates and gaffer, who all believe in bringing back this weird and crazy trend back into modern football.