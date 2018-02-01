Why Sheffield Wednesday fans will soon see a more attack-minded Owls team

Sheffield Wednesday defender Jack Hunt says it’s only a matter of time before the Owls consistently show their attacking threat under new boss Jos Luhukay.

Given the injury situation at Hillsborough with a large number of attacking players as yet unavailable to Luhukay, the Dutchman has sought to initially make the Owls a solid, disciplined outfit.

Owls boss Jos Luhukay...Pic Steve Ellis

That back-to-basics appraoch has been a resounding success with Wednesday yet to concede a single goal in the league since the new man took charge earlier this month.

However, while the Owls are defensively sound, they are finding goals hard to come by and all five of those scored so far under Luhukay have come in the FA Cup against Carlisle United and Reading.

Tuesday night at Middlesbrough saw Wednesday notch up a third scoreless draw in a row, although it should be noted that the games came against extremely tough opposition in Sheffield United, Cardiff City and Tony Pulis’ Boro.

From Hunt’s perspective, though, the full-back is of the opinion that Luhukay is not simply a defensively-minded coach and that fans will soon see what the team is capable of at both ends of the pitch.

“The manager really wants us to play expansive football and play out from the back, but it’s going to take time to implement his ideas,” said Hunt. “He’s given players chances so we haven’t really had a settled XI yet. Everyone is building relationships - it’s taking a bit of time but we are all enjoying it, so far.”

Hunt has played twice under Luhukay having just returned from injury himself and came into a side with a different formation that from the outside would appear to be perfect for a player of his attributes.

A switch to three central defenders, with wing backs on either side, suits Hunt’s attacking style and he, too, is of that opinion.

However, while many have suggested that it is a formation that former boss Carlos Carvalhal should have taken on, Hunt would not use that as a stick with which to beat his old manager.

“Carlos was a brillaint manager and did great thing - for two seasons we were really good but this season we let him down,” he added. “It was up to Carlos (whether he changed) but he stuck to his beliefs. Jos has come in and changed the formation but over time it will really suit my game.”