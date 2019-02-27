Why Sheffield Wednesday fans want MORE Sheffield United fans let into Hillsborough for derby

Sheffield Wednesday fans have called on both sets of clubs to increase the allocation of away fans for the Sheffield derby on Monday.

Sheffield United fans were initially allocated 2,305 tickets, priced at £39 for adults, before Wednesday released an additional 646 tickets.

A Sheffield United fan sings during the Sky Bet Championship match between Sheffield United and Sheffield Wednesday at Bramall Lane (Photo by Nathan Stirk/Getty Images)

However, fans have voiced their annoyance at less than 3,000 away supporters being admitted into Hillsborough which has a capacity of 39,732.

SWFC Supporters Club have also raised their grievances with the number of rival fans being admitted into the ground, claiming it has an adverse affect on the atmosphere.

They said: “Any chance of the powers that be at Wednesday AND United getting together and stopping the pathetic policy of giving so few tickets to away fans, and let's get some atmosphere back in both Sheffield derbies?”

Many fans, on both sides of the city, echoed the sentiments of the supporters club, calling on the clubs to interfere with the situation.

Dave Mckenzie said: “Agree with this, pathetic how many seats at both grounds are unavailable due to segregation etc. Clubs to blame or SYP? Both?”

John Lee said: “Couldn’t agree more. Well said. Steel city derbies are something special especially as an away fan. It happened before and it can happen again!”

Franke Wilde said: “Totally agree. Years gone by both grounds were rocking, let's get it back that way.”

Steven Hughes said: “Totally agree - we are so close to FFP-here’s a glaring example where we can make easy money- an extra 4,000 tickets at £40 each will easily sell. That’s £160K-take extra police off and we are still well to the good. Better atmosphere + money in the kitty - everyone’s a winner!!”

In 2017, South Yorkshire Police revealed that the force does not decide on ticket allocations or the capacity of stadiums.

Speaking in September of that year, Chief Superintendent Shaun Morley said: “Sheffield United's standard away allocation is 2,339 so as a result of that, Sheffield Wednesday have reciprocated what they know is going to be their ticket allocation so they've only issued Sheffield United with the same amount. "So there is no safety issues from us, that's a decision relating to the two clubs and it's not a South Yorkshire Police matter.

In April 2017, it was announced that the capacity inside Hillsborough was reduced to 33,800 despite the stadium holding 39,732 seats.

Owls officials said they had been locked in talks with the Sheffield Safety Advisory Group (SAG), South Yorkshire Police and South Yorkshire Fire & Rescue Service throughout the campaign regarding the cut.

They have managed to increase this by around 1,000 seats.

But Chf Supt Morley reiterated the force had nothing to do with the amount of seats used for segregation and the overall capacity of stadiums.

"Again, this isn't something the police advises on. All the safety issues inside the ground will rest with the club and the club safety officer,” he said.

"We will support that safety operation inside but it is not our responsibility."