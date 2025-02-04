Sheffield Wednesday boss Danny Röhl spoke with excitement on the potential of new boy Ibrahim Cissoko - but warned he will likely be the subject of a familiar staging-up in his match fitness.

The lively 21-year-old winger arrived on loan from French club Toulouse having spent the first half of the season on loan elsewhere in the Championship with strugglers Plymouth Argyle. An exciting start to his time in England came with three goals and an assist in his first 10 league matches before suspension and injury arrived in October.

Cissoko had minor surgery on a hip issue before Christmas but is broadly fit again having played three times from the bench this year for the Pilgrims. A change in management and system - as well as the likelihood of his impending exit from Home Park - meant he tallied only half an hour of pitch time since his comeback in the new year and Röhl spoke of a staging-up process similar to the ones undertaken by loanees Ike Ugbo and Ian Poveda last January.

Both went on to play important roles in the Owls’ survival success and the Wednesday boss has confidence that Cissoko will be able to offer a similar boost to their loftier ambitions this time around.

“At first we will increase his intensity,” Röhl told The Star. “We have this experience from last year with Poveda and Ugbo. They needed a little bit of time. But now do not have midweek games, we have a normal week, we can develop and decide during the week with the midweek game what we can do. We must give him some minutes to bring him in. I am convinced he will help us in the next 16 matchdays.”

In a one-sided opening day clash between Wednesday at Plymouth at Hillsborough back in August, the visitors got little joy going forward in a resounding 4-0 defeat, though Cissoko was a standout threat on the left side. He has experience in the top tiers in both France and Holland and it is hoped his daring style of play in possession will open up new opportunities for the Owls as they look to kick on towards a more sustained push at the play-off places.

Röhl continued: “He is a good one against one player in the right areas, he has good finishing and is an exciting player. Now what is important is that we bring him immediately to a good rhythm. He was a little bit injured but you look back at the first matchday he was one of the bright lights against Plymouth. He is dangerous one against one and he gives us some good tools.”