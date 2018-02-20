Why Sheffield Wednesday failed to capture Sean Morrison from Cardiff City in the summer ... according to Neil Warnock

Neil Warnock has lifted the lid on why Sheffield Wednesday failed in their bid to sign Cardiff City skipper Sean Morrison before the season started.

Wednesday had reportedly made a £3m bid for the central defender with the Owls desperate at the time to bolster their options in that position.

Neil Warnock shakes hands with current Owls boss Jos Luhukay at Hillsborough last month

According to Warnock, the Owls went up to £5m in their attempt to bring the 27 year-old to Hillsborough and at that point the Bluebirds boss felt he would be losing his captain, admitting that some players would have 'chased the money'.

However, Morrison told Warnock he believed Cardiff City were on the verge of 'something special' and the former Swindon Town and Reading man informed the manager of his intention to stay, 'if it's alright with you'.

"I thought he would go to Sheffield Wednesday, especially when they upped the price to £5 million or something like that," Warnock told Wales Online.

"I said to him, you’ll get a lot more money than here and a longer contract, I said I don’t want you to go but I can’t stop you going.

"He came to me and just said, ‘I think we have something special here gaffer, I’d like to stay if it’s alright with you’. I said, ‘it’s alright with me son, yeah.’.

"That was at the start of the season and I think a lot of players would have gone, if I’m honest, chased the money.

"I didn’t recommend Sheffield Wednesday to him, being a Unitedite, but I didn’t stand in his way and I thought that was a crucial time.

"When he said “I’m captain and I think we have something special coming on here”, I thought that was special and that’s why I’ve supported him because not just on the field of play, there’s a lot that goes off the field as well and Sean is right on top of that."

Carlos Carvalhal was at the helm when Wednesday made their move for Morrison, claiming at the time that he and his staff had looked at over 200 defenders in their search for a centre-half.

Eventually the Owls settled on Joost van Aken who arrived at Hillsborough from Dutch side SC Heerenveen.