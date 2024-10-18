Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Sheffield Wednesday coach, Chris Powell, says that he has a ‘new vantage point’ at games now.

Powell has become a very popular figure at Hillsborough since coming on board to join Danny Röhl’s ranks a year ago, playing a big part in their great escape as well as forming an excellent bond with the Wednesday faithful.

He’s become so popular that people tend to notice when he’s not there, and for eagle-eyed fans that may have picked up on the fact that he’s not always on the bench alongside Röhl and his other staff members, there’s a perfectly good explanation for it.

Speaking on the latest edition of our ‘All Wednesday’ TV show, the assistant coach spoke glowingly about his relationship with the supporters at S6, and also spoke about his new location.

He told AW, “With Coventry, I don’t live too far from there because I’m in the Midlands, all their - bar none - were like, ‘They’re the best set of fans that have been here for a long time’. I’ve got a new vantage point now, I watch a lot of the game upstairs for the first half because we have set pieces coaches and a lot of staff, so I go up there but then I come down.

“And I’ll look over in the corner and it’s like ‘Wow’. Playing for those fans, away from home and at home, it’s brilliant. A lot of teams would love to have what we have, and I know that.

You can watch the full episode right here by clicking this link, but you can also find us on ShotsTV - Freeview channel 262 - and also on Freely channel 565 at 10pm every Wednesday evening to get us on your big screen!