Why Sheffield Wednesday boss Danny Röhl has made u-turn on major EFL rule possibility

Sheffield Wednesday boss Danny Röhl has grown to believe the implementation of VAR is something that should be considered at Championship level.

The Owls boss, now 16 months into his time in English football, had last year suggested a reticence around the idea. But having taken a longer look at the speed and relentlessness of the division, it’s his opinion that the officials require more help to come to big decisions - not least because of the financial implications at play.

Three penalty shouts went against Wednesday in the weekend’s Hillsborough defeat to Coventry City - and the Sky Blues had a marginal decision go against them when Ellis Simms saw a goal scrubbed out after contact with Owls keeper James Beadle. It came after a challenge on Ibi Cissoko saw the Owls denied a penalty at Swansea City in midweek.

Speaking to The Star in the minutes after the Coventry clash, Röhl made clear he had not had a second look at any of the decisions and that his u-turn on the benefits of VAR were not based only on calls that have gone against his side.

“Three days ago we had a situation that was not so important because we won,” he said. “Maybe again today. I will make this topic open; the game goes very fast with quick decision making and sometimes you cannot see it. So maybe we should think in this league about VAR. There are so many things in this league, it is so competitive with such strong duels. If we need help because the quality is so high on the pitch, then maybe we should think about this in the Championship.”

The conversation around the potential implementation of video support has proven a thorny one across football since the dawn of VAR in the last decade, with detractors suggesting it disrupts the flow of the game and impacts the in-stadium experience of supporters.

In December it was reported in the national media that a variation on VAR was being trialled that would stand to allow managers to call for a challenge when they dispute a decision. Similar to the technology used in cricket and tennis, each team would be allowed two unsuccessful challenges per match. Named Football Video Support (FVS), it presents a lower-cost option to VAR and is said to be being considered for all EFL leagues from the Championship to League Two.

Röhl continued: “I said in the summer that we should stay with the traditional things, but when I see across this season it is not just us. There was another game, Preston against Burnley, there was another situation. It goes so quick, the football. The Championship is high, high quality and when you speak about going up or going down, it could be worth £130m to a club. It is massive.

“It is not my decision of course (to bring in VAR), it's just my feeling at the moment. It is also with the offside decisions, sometimes it is so close in both directions. The football is quicker and quicker. The Championship is after the big leagues. One of the best leagues. Maybe it would be good to make some adjustments.

“It is both directions, of course. I do not say this through glasses from Sheffield Wednesday, I look in general at this across the league, what happens. Maybe they need this support.”