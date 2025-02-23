Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Jamal Lowe was left out of the Sheffield Wednesday squad that took on Burnley on Friday evening.

Danny Röhl has explained the decision to leave Jamal Lowe out of the Sheffield Wednesday matchday squad that lost at Burnley on Friday - making clear he was not the player who was subject to a mystery illness described by the German coach in his pre-match press conference.

The Jamaica international has had a topsy-turvy maiden season with the Owls since joining on free transfer terms following the end of his contract with Bournemouth over the summer. The 30-year-old opened up with a goal and an assist in his first six appearances for the Hillsborough club but has since seen his role limited to an in-out option in recent weeks.

Michael Smith and Ike Ugbo again job-shared in the front line, with Josh Windass, Djeidi Gassama, Ibi Cissoko and Svante Ingelsson all taking attack-facing roles in the 4-0 Turf Moor defeat. Explaining the decision to leave Lowe at home, Owls boss Danny Röhl explained it was a case of numbers - and a need to ensure all positions were doubled-up within the 20-man matchday squad.

Röhl revealed Lowe had performed well in training in the lead-up to the fixture and that he had held talks with him before the clash to explain the reasons behind the call.

“We double up the positions, both full-backs, the six are all doubled-up and then you come to the front,” Röhl said. “It was hard, but I spoke yesterday with him. He trained well and normally I give him then a chance in the squad. But you see at the moment in front, nearly everybody except for Musa is available. That brings a big challenge and if you want to double up in other positions then you have to make a decision.”