News you can trust since 1887
BREAKING
Daniel Khalife pleads not guilty to charge of escaping custody
Police officer who stamped on man’s head during arrest sacked
Cop posed as modelling agent on Instagram to approach children
Bank of England announces interest rates will remain at 5.25%
Police officer charged with murder after fatal shooting of Chris Kaba
Rishi Sunak refuses to guarantee HS2 will link Manchester and London

Why South Yorkshire derby date between Sheffield Wednesday and Rotherham United has changed

The date of Sheffield Wednesday’s home clash with Rotherham United next month has been changed.

By Alex Miller
Published 21st Sep 2023, 16:38 BST
Updated 21st Sep 2023, 17:02 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

The Owls were due to welcome their South Yorkshire rivals to Hillsborough on Saturday October 28.

But the clash has now been pushed back a day to Sunday October 29, with the kick-off time also changed from 3pm to 1pm.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

A statement released by Wednesday makes clear the decision has been made as per police advice.

Most Popular

The Owls have a difficult recent record against the Millers, winning only one of the last seven match-ups between the two sides and losing three of their last four.

As things stand, both sides are among the strugglers in the Championship table, with Wednesday sat in 23rd place and Rotherham in 21st.