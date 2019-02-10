Why Sheffield Wednesday ace Adam Reach is sure he will be back among the goals soon

Wednesday midfielder Adam Reach claims it is only a matter of time before he rediscovers his goalscoring touch.

The versatile Owls ace has gone nine matches without finding the back of the net.

Adam Reach missed a great chance in the dying minutes of Wednesday's draw with Reading

Reach wasted a glorious chance to end his goal drought in Saturday's draw to Reading as the former Middlesbrough man scooped over Liam Palmer's delightful centre deep into added on time.

He told The Star: "It is one of those things where it is not going for me in front of goal like it was earlier on in the season but I'm a big boy and I can handle that.

"I know there are ups and downs (in football). I will just get on with it and hopefully put in a performance on Tuesday."

Reach has bagged seven goals this term. His last strike came in the Boxing Day triumph against his former club Boro.

"You can't always score," said Reach. "When I was scoring all those goals (earlier on in the season), I always knew I would go through a spell where I wouldn't.

"Unfortunately, they are not going in at the moment but I will take the positives that I am getting in the positions to score. I'm getting in there and sooner rather than later they will start going in."

Wednesday have accrued four points from two matches under new manager Steve Bruce.

Reach, who has made 34 appearances, said: "He (Bruce) wants us to express ourselves and play with energy and a high work rate.

"I think the fans could see that against Reading, especially in the first half when we penned them in. We pressed well and we have got to try and do that for 90 minutes.

"We were disappointed with how we started the second half. We didn't come out with the same energy levels.

"I didn't think we really looked like conceding at any moment. Maybe a couple of times from set pieces but ultimately it was down to us to put the ball in the back of the net and we didn't do that."

Next up for the Owls is a trip to lowly Millwall on Tuesday.

"It is always a tough place to go is Millwall but we are in a confident place and we are doing well," said Reach. "We will look to take three points and move on to Rotherham."