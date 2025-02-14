Why Ryo Hatsuse made Sheffield Wednesday's trip to Swansea City - but didn't feature
The Japanese defender joined the club on free transfer terms last week following the end of his contract with J-League outfit Vissel Kobe. He made the trip to South Wales with the rest of the squad and was seen undertaking an extended one-to-one fitness session with Owls sports scientist Chris Brealey while his teammates went about their match warm-ups.
The 27-year-old spent time applauding the away supporters and was greeted with a warm welcome to life at Wednesday after his work was done. Owls boss Danny Röhl has spoken about the need for each of the new additions in the winter window to stage up their fitness to achieve full match sharpness. Stuart Armstrong has already made three appearances for the club and Ibi Cissoko made his debut from the bench at Swansea.
Asked on Hatsuse’s presence and why he wasn’t named in the 20-man squad on the night, Röhl told The Star the club had a minor concern over one other player and took the defender as extra cover. There was also the benefit of spending time with his new teammates, as well as his first exposure to an away matchday at S6.
Röhl said: “We had one player with a question mark and when you have a long journey we decided to take one more player. This was important. Ryo has started to train and it is the same as Ibi as well, now they need minutes to get rhythm, to raise the intensity.
“We have to manage Stuey at the moment, it is always an honest conversation with these players over their minutes, whether they can be a starter. We have to bring them into a flow and in the next couple of weeks we can challenge. We want everybody to be on the level after the international break and then we say in those final games everyone has the same motivation to carry on.”
