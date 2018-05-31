Why Reverend & The Makers' Jon McClure joked Sheffield United should be BANNED from football

Have your say

It may be a long shot but Reverend & The Makers' Jon McClure is calling for Sheffield United to be BANNED from football.

Most other Owls fans would also love to see this happen but McClure actually has some 'reasoning' behind his huge call.

The Sheffield Wednesday fan took to Twitter to call on The Sun to lead the campaign to ban The Blades from the league.

This comes after the newspaper ran a story stating Raheem Sterling had sparked fury by unveiling an M16 assault rifle tattoo on his leg.

Anti-gun campaigners told The Sun that the tattoo was 'unacceptable' and 'sickening'.

Lucy Cope, who founded Mothers Against Guns, added the England forward should be dropped if the tattoo is not lasered off or covered up.

Sterling responded on Instagram; stating that the tattoo reflects a vow he made to 'never touch a gun' after his father was shot dead when he was a boy.

Still, some campaigners have criticised the tattoo for promoting weapons and Jon McClure thinks Sheffield United might have a case to answer for.

The musician hilariously pointed out that Sheffield United's nickname is 'The Blades' and could also be sending out the wrong message.

He tweeted: "I think the S*n ought to campaign to ban Sheffield United from the league eh?

"What with this fuss over Sterling’s tattoo and knife crime on the rise , having a team called the Blades out there sends the wrong message I think.

"Ban them."

Unsurprisingly, a few Sheffield United fans couldn't resist the temptation to respond to McClure's gag.

Asley Hynd tweeted: "Only way you'll finish above us."

Tom Crossley joked: "I guess it'll help your lot next season."

Priy D Mistry tweeted: "Maybe just ban the term 'shoot' from football while you're at it - stop the trouble at source."