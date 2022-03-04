The big Scot, who newly stationed up top has played his way to three goals in as many matches for the Owls, has collected eight yellow cards in League One football this season, his latest coming late on in the midweek thrashing of Burton Albion.

In fact, his last two booking have come in stoppage time of their last two matches – both matches they were winning by at least a two-goal margin at the time of the incident.

Any player to have collected 10 bookings by the 37-match mark of the EFL season is slapped with a two-match ban. Wednesday have to date played 34 league matches, meaning Paterson must seek to avoid two yellows in their next three or face a period on the sidelines.

Callum Paterson has committed more fouls than any other Sheffield Wednesday player this season.

Those matches come away at Lincoln on March 5 and then at home to Cambridge on March 12 and against Accrington Stanley three days later.

An all-action player, Paterson is the man to have committed the most fouls in a Wednesday shirt this season with 45. Lee Gregory, injured for some time, is second on 43 but has been booked only once.