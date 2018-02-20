Why Owls boss Jos Luhukay started without a striker in Sheffield Wednesday’s defeat to Millwall

Owls boss Jos Luhukay has defended his decision to not select a recognised striker in their 2-1 loss at Millwall.

Luhukay named Lucas Joao and Atdhe Nuhiu on the bench and instead deployed Ross Wallace as a false nine in a 3-4-3 formation.

Joey Pelupessy thumped Wednesday into a half-time lead but the Lions secured maximum points at The Den after goals by Lee Gregory and Steve Morison.

Joao grabbed a brace against Derby County last week but has not started the last two fixtures.

Luhukay, who gave a tetchy post-match interview, insists he will carry on managing his players’ workload.

“I must protect my players when we play games every couple of days,” he said.

Joao and Nuhiu came on as second half substitutes, with Joao steering a header narrowly wide in the dying minutes.

When asked specifically about Joao, Luhukay said: “I must look at how much Lucas has played in the last two months in the time that I have been here.

“You can also ask why he didn’t play in the six months before (I came here). And now in the time that I have been here, he must play in every game.

“We are playing every few days so I must keep an eye on my players and that’s the reason why I must also change the players in every game.”

Jordan Thorniley was stretchered off in the second half. The defender hurt himself in the build-up to Morison’s winner.

Luhukay said: “I cannot give an answer on Jordan (Thorniley). He was unconscious on the field. We don’t have a good feeling about the injury. He has gone to the hospital with our doctor.”